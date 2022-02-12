DENVER (CBS4) – A dry and mild stretch of weather will get underway on Sunday around Colorado. It will last through Monday and most of Tuesday with highs running above normal for this time of year.

It will be windy for some areas on Sunday, especially in or near the foothills and the higher peaks along the Continental Divide. Some places could see wind speeds topping 35 mph at times.

By late Tuesday the winds of change will start to blow as a trough of low pressure moves into the area. It will bring a cold front that will drop temperatures by as much as 30 degrees on Wednesday. In addition to the cold we also expect a chance of snow in the mountains and across the lower elevations.

There are still several questions to answer with regard to the snow, including how much and where it will fall. The details will depend on the exact track of the low and how far south it will go before making a turn to the east. As that low moves east it will potentially create a severe weather outbreak in the southern states.