By Callie Zanandrie
DENVER (CBS4) – Most neighborhoods along the Front Range received at least three inches of fluffy snow through Friday night while some areas had much more. The heaviest snow along the Interstate 25 urban corridor was generally found on the northwest side of the metro area.
Boulder reported 9.9 inches, Broomfield measured 5.5 inches, and Westminster had 6.1 inches. Three inches of snow was reported at the Denver International Airport.
There were also several impressive snow totals throughout the state: Jamestown picked up 12.7 inches of snow, Crescent Village 11.0 inches and 10.5 inches was reported in Nederland.
Meanwhile, many ski areas in the state reported between 1 to 7 inches of snow. Keystone picked up 2.0 inches, Eldora 7.0 inches and Winter Park 6.0 inches of fresh snow.
Our attention turns to the warm temperatures and dry conditions heading our way for the rest of the weekend and to start the workweek. Temperatures will climb into the 50s in the metro area Sunday and Monday. On Tuesday, we could hit 60 degrees in Denver.