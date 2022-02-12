BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – With megaphones, signs, and drums in hand, a group hit the streets in Boulder on Saturday morning with a message. Demonstrators gathered on Saturday outside Gov. Jared Polis’ home in Boulder to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

“We’re out here because we all need to take a stand with what’s going on right now,” demonstrator Laura Lasater said. “We’re not anti-vaccine. We’re pro-choice.”

Laster was one of several demonstrators with No Vax Mandates CO, a campaign against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and testing. By gathering outside Polis’ home, they called for an end all current mandates in Colorado.

Lasater says her reason for protesting is personal as a doctor and about her patients, though she tells CBS4 she’s not currently doing clinical care.

“I’m pro informed consent. People need to know what this is that they’re putting into their bodies,” she said.

Fellow demonstrator Robbie Rose says she’s out here for her kids.

“You do not have to give this dangerous untested vaccine to your kids in order for them to attend school. When it comes to pathogens that are serious enough that what government has to come in and tell you what to do with your body, SARS-CoV-2 is a poor pathogen,” Rose said.

According to the group’s website, they want Polis to end COVID-19 vaccine mandates, passports and testing in the state.

“We are an independent group citizens standing for the rights of all Coloradans regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status,” the site states in part.

Ultimately, they say their rights are being infringed upon.

“We are winning this war. You have the power to stand up for yourself. (If you) get the vaccine, the rest of us, we don’t want any part of it. Stay in your lane,” said Rose.

In September of 2021, Polis enacted a mandate for all state employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested twice each week, free of charge. Unvaccinated employees are also required to wear masks. Further, health care workers who work with patients are also required to be vaccinated.

Schools including the University of Colorado and Colorado State University have requirements in place for students to either prove their vaccination status or show their vaccine exemption.