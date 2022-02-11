DENVER (CBS4)– The pandemic caused tens of thousands of Coloradans to lose their jobs in 2020, causing the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund to go broke. The state had to borrow $1 billion from the federal government.
In November, the bill is due. If Colorado doesn’t pay back the loan, every employer in the state will be hit with a 6% increase in the federal unemployment tax.
State Senator Rob Woodward, a small business owner himself, has introduced a bill to avoid that.
“All I know is this has to be a priority to take care of unemployed folks and small business or we’re going to crush both of them,” said Woodward.
Democratic leadership in the Senate sent Woodward’s bill to a so-called “kill” committee Friday but, he says, the governor’s office intervened and postponed the hearing to work on a compromise.