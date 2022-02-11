SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – The principal of Salida High School was arrested for a second time after allegedly erasing evidence from his phone front of police. Talmage Trujillo has been placed on paid administrative leave again.
Trujillo was arrested for the first time in September. The school was on lockdown after a potential threat from a minor who was not a student there. Police say Trujillo was with that minor and wouldn’t tell police where they were or where they were going.
At the time, he faced misdemeanor charges including harboring a minor and obstructing an officer.