By Jesse Sarles
SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – The principal of Salida High School was arrested for a second time after allegedly erasing evidence from his phone front of police. Talmage Trujillo has been placed on paid administrative leave again.

Talmage Trujillo (credit: Chaffee County)

Trujillo was arrested for the first time in September. The school was on lockdown after a potential threat from a minor who was not a student there. Police say Trujillo was with that minor and wouldn’t tell police where they were or where they were going.

At the time, he faced misdemeanor charges including harboring a minor and obstructing an officer.

