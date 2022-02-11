FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Staples has issued an apology after an educator, who teaches students with unique learning disabilities in Fort Collins, accused a local Staples manager of potential discrimination after a group of students were asked to leave the office supplies store.

Alé McGee, an Integrated Services Teacher with Poudre School District, said a group of students with learning disabilities were asked to leave the Staples location off of Harmony Road in Fort Collins on Feb. 8 while they were on a learning trip outside of the classroom.

Staples released this statement, “Supporting schools, students and educators is at the core of our Staples business. We strive to provide a welcoming environment to all members of our community and are disappointed to hear earlier this week students and their teachers felt we fell short of that goal. Staples has reached out to the school district directly to apologize and have invited the students back to our store. We would be honored and grateful if they would consider a return visit. As an organization, we are using the events of Tuesday as a learning experience for all Staples associates to ensure that Staples is a welcoming space for everyone.”

McGee said she takes her students regularly on trips to everyday businesses and venues as a way to expose them to life experiences and skills they will need after they graduate. She has not commented on whether the students will return to the store.