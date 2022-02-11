BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Humane Society of Boulder Valley is looking for the family of a burned orange tabby cat who is recovering after the Marshall Fire. The cat suffered severe burns on his paws and face.

After undergoing extensive specialized treatments and extended care, the cat is recovering but still missing his family. The Humane Society of Boulder Valley posted on its Facebook page, “Now, we need your help! Do you know someone who is missing a neutered male, approximately 8-year-old orange tabby from the fire-affected area who has not filed a lost animal report with us? Help us reunite this sweet boy with his family! ❤️https://www.boulderhumane.org/lost-and-found/.”

The facility also said they are not in need of any foster families or adoptive families for this little guy, but really want to reunite him with his family.