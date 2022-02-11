Denver Doctor Responds To Pfizer's FDA Request Postponement For Vaccines Under 5Pfizer announced Friday that the company is postponing its FDA request to expand the use of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages six months to four years old.

Colorado State University Keeps Face Mask Mandate In Place Despite Larimer County DecisionStudents and staff at Colorado State University are still required to wear a face mask despite changing local public health guidelines.

Denver Teacher Plans To Have Students Vote On Masking In His ClassA teacher at Denver North High School is asking his classrooms to make the decision on wearing masks together.

Unsafe In Your Own Home? Gas Stoves Harmful To Health And Environment, Studies FindResearchers in Boulder and beyond are finding gas stoves can cause a host of health problems, particularly for kids, and are emitting harmful greenhouse gases, even when they're turned off.

Jefferson County Board Of Health Votes To End Indoor Mask Mandate At 11:59 P.M. FridayThe Jefferson County Board of Health voted during a public special meeting on Thursday afternoon to end their indoor mask mandates at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 11.

COVID In Colorado: Health Experts Urge Everyone To Get Vaccine, BoosterState health officials say not to rule out a COVID-19 booster in the future but that in the meantime, Colorado is making progress.