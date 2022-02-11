BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Officials in Boulder have selected a company to help clean up homes destroyed in the Marshall Fire. Boulder County Commissioners voted unanimously to hire DRC Emergency Services.
That company is tasked with removing structural debris and hazardous trees that were left behind in the aftermath of the Marshall Fire that destroyed more than 1,000 structures, most of them homes, on Dec. 30, 2021.
A committee decided the proposal would provide the best value for the county.
DRC has been asked to complete the debris removal by July 1. The contract is expected to cost the county more than $52 million.