DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche returned from the All-Star break and continued their hot play by defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 Thursday night at Ball Arena. The Avs extended their franchise-record home points streak to 22 games (20-0-2) and won for the 11th time in the last 12 games, and it’s a winning streak that has impressed Avalanche General Manager Joe Sakic.

“What I like about this team is we’re finding different way to win hockey games,” Sakic said before the game. “For the most part we’ve been consistent, guys are believing in each other.”

The win also made the Avs the first team in the NHL to reach 70 points this season, hitting the mark in 45 games, which is the fastest for any team in franchise history.

“I just like the way our guys are competing every night and they believe in each other, and they never believe that they’re out. There is no quit in this team,” Sakic said.

Regular season success isn’t the only goal for this team — hoisting the Stanley Cup for the first time since the 2000-01 season is the top goal. For the last three seasons, the Avs have lost in the second round of the NHL Playoffs and Sakic says the team is embracing their championship expectations.

“I don’t think it’s a distraction. Our guys are looking forward to getting back and competing for the Stanley Cup.”

One way to improve the team could be before the March 21 trading deadline.

“What we think we need might be different in 5 weeks. You never know. We’re just hoping that our guys can stay healthy here and we can chip away and maybe try to accumulate some cap space,” Sakic said.

The Colorado Avalanche (33-8-4) will go on the road to play the Dallas Stars on at noon on Saturday.