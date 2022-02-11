DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The two victims killed Tuesday in a shooting in Douglas County have been identified as Jessica Mitchell, 32, and her long-time boyfriend, Todd Gray, 34.

The couple leaves behind four children and investigators say Mitchell’s brother, Casey Devol, 29, is the one facing charges for their murder.

“I just hope that someday they can look back on this and see that their parents were loving, they were great to them, they wanted everything for them,” said Sean Bristol, a close friend of the couple.

Bristol says his dog, Cleo, was also shot and killed during the altercation. The couple was watching the dog while Bristol was moving and investigators told him they believe she was trying to defend Jess and Todd.

“Tried to protect them and unfortunately was caught in the mix,” said Bristol.

Bristol said while he has an idea of the motive behind the dispute, he’s in disbelief it came to murder. He said of Jessica’s brothers and her father, he believed Casey to be the most normal.

“I was shocked to see that he could do this, and I know that Jess loved him greatly,” said Bristol.

This was a sentiment echoed by neighbors of Devol who spoke to CBS4 Thursday, following his arrest.

“Casey had done work out here at my place and he’s just the type of guy who always seemed upfront and honest and would give you the shirt off his back. Nothing but positive experiences,” said Andi Hauser, who has been a neighbor of Devol’s for just under a year.

For now, the primary goal for Bristol is to make sure the couple’s children know how much their parents loved them.

“They did everything possible to do right by those kids and they loved them more than anything,” he Bristol.

Devol was arrested without incident Wednesday, around 600 miles away in Salina, Kansas. He is scheduled to appear at 7:30 Friday morning in Salina County to discuss extradition to Douglas County where he will face charges for the double homicide.