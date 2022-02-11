CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed at the Eisenhower Tunnel entrance on Friday afternoon due to multiple crashes and a vehicle fire. It was snowing in the high country on Friday, as CBS4 meteorologists called for a First Alert Weather Day.
Crash westbound at entrance to Eisenhower Tunnel, mp 216. Multiple vehicles, one reported to be on fire. No injuries reported, but all lanes are blocked. S1 pic.twitter.com/Dzal8tR8AP
— CSP Golden (@csp_golden) February 11, 2022
No injuries were reported but the lanes were blocked, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The fire was extinguished and crews worked to get vehicles moving.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Denver and the foothills of Boulder County, Jefferson County and Douglas County. The advisory extends down Interstate 25 all the way to New Mexico.
Areas in the advisory should see average snow totals in the 2 to 5 inch range. Some totals in the 4 to 8 inch range will be common in the foothills. There will be some areas in the advisory that get less than 2 inches of snow. A few places in metro Denver could exceed 5 inches if any persistent bands develop.
There was no estimate on when I-70 will reopen.