LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A senior retirement living facility in Lakewood was evacuated overnight after a large fire, and one person was hurt. It happened at the Brookdale Meridian Lakewood building, located at 1805 South Balsam Street, a few blocks away from the intersection of West Jewell Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard. The fire was put out by firefighters before daybreak.
Brookdale describes itself as a “continuing care retirement community.”
The person who was hurt is expected to survive.
At 6:15 a.m. West Metro Fire tweeted that firefighters were searching the center for hotspots.
https://twitter.com/WestMetroFire/status/1492121853288136706/