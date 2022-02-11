FIRST ALERTWindy & cold with areas of snow developing on this FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
By Jennifer McRae
Deadly Shooting, Denver News

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver police investigated a deadly shooting on Friday. The man was found deceased in the 1100 block of the Yosemite and Xenia alleyway.

That’s near the Rocky Mountain Arsenal. No one has been arrested.

The victim, an adult male, has not been identified.

