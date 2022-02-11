DENVER (CBS4)– Denver police investigated a deadly shooting on Friday. The man was found deceased in the 1100 block of the Yosemite and Xenia alleyway.
That’s near the Rocky Mountain Arsenal. No one has been arrested.
ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 1100 block of Yosemite/Xenia alleyway. One victim has been located with unknown extent of injuries. Investigation is ongoing, updates will be posted here as they are made available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/YXKNFlarSX
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 11, 2022
The victim, an adult male, has not been identified.