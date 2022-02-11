DENVER (CBS4)– Pfizer announced Friday that the company is postponing its FDA request to expand the use of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages six months to four years old. While many parents are eager to get kids under five vaccinated, doctors say this postponement shouldn’t be a red flag for hesitant parents.

Dr. Reginald Washington, chief medical officer at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, says there are two children under the age of five currently hospitalized at RMHC with COVID-19.

“Most kids who get COVID in this age group are not very sick, but it’s difficult in this age group to discriminate between COVID, RSV and Influenza,” said Washington. “We do know that a certain number of patients in this age group who have COVID have long-term effects from it.”

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children accounted for 25% of reported weekly COVID-19 cases the first week of February.

Before the postponement, the FDA planned to report its analysis of Pfizer’s data Friday.

“They looked at how effective the vaccine has been in the trials. They looked at any potential side effects and then they made a decision that two immunizations or two vaccines are not enough to provide adequate protection in this age group,” said Washington.

Washington says Pfizer needs more data to evaluate if a third dose is needed before an approval can be made. It’s another to step to assure the vaccines are safe for children.

“To my knowledge, there have been no significant side effects in this age group, except that the higher doses had fevers. That’s why they’re testing lower doses in this age group to see if they’re effective,” said Washington. “They’re doing what they’re supposed to do.”

Pfizer expects to have more data on a third shot in early April.