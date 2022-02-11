FIRST ALERTWindy & cold with areas of snow developing on this FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera

DENVER(CBS)- Friday’s blast of cold and snow came in just in time for the afternoon rush hour. As expected the second half of the late day drive started to have a few problems near and after sunset as many roads started to ice up and accumulate snow.

Credit CBS4

The hardest hit areas were south and west of the Denver metro area. Several bands of convective snow added to Friday’s accumulations. Here is one of the final bursts that blew thru Denver around 8pm Friday night.

Credit CBS4

 

Snow amounts ranged from 2 to 6 inches of snow over many lower elevations from Boulder into the Denver metro area early on. Some of these numbers will likely go up an inch or two thru the night.

Credit CBS4

Snow covered many areas of eastern Colorado as well. Early in the evening the convective nature of the storm managed to fire up “Thundersnow” just south of Burlington briefly dumping heavy snow.

Credit CBS4

Snow will continue into the early part of the evening with accumulations larger than originally forecast.  Snow should end after midnight and clear out by Saturday morning.

First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera