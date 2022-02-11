DENVER(CBS)- Friday’s blast of cold and snow came in just in time for the afternoon rush hour. As expected the second half of the late day drive started to have a few problems near and after sunset as many roads started to ice up and accumulate snow.
The hardest hit areas were south and west of the Denver metro area. Several bands of convective snow added to Friday’s accumulations. Here is one of the final bursts that blew thru Denver around 8pm Friday night.
Snow amounts ranged from 2 to 6 inches of snow over many lower elevations from Boulder into the Denver metro area early on. Some of these numbers will likely go up an inch or two thru the night.
Snow covered many areas of eastern Colorado as well. Early in the evening the convective nature of the storm managed to fire up “Thundersnow” just south of Burlington briefly dumping heavy snow.
Snow will continue into the early part of the evening with accumulations larger than originally forecast. Snow should end after midnight and clear out by Saturday morning.