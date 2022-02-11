FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Students, staff and others at Colorado State University are still required to wear a face mask despite changing local public health guidelines. Larimer County announced Friday the end of its indoor mask mandate starting Feb. 12.
CSU wants to consult with local experts before making a decision and released this statement, Masks continue to required on campuses and university grounds in Larimer County while the Pandemic Preparedness Team discusses university public health guidance with internal and external stakeholders, including Larimer County Public Health. We are also consulting with the CSU Systems office, Colorado Department of Public Health and local school districts on impacts of university mask-related decisions on our community partners.