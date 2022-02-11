CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Ben Warwick
SALINA, Kansas (CBS4)Casey Devol, the man accused of killing two people in Douglas County earlier this week has waived extradition and will return to Colorado. He appeared before a judge in Saline County, Kansas, on Friday morning.

Devol, 29, was arrested in Salina, Kansas on Wednesday.

The two victims were 24-year-old Bryan Todd Gray and 32-year-old Jessica Ann Mitchell. Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said that Devol knew the two people. Investigators believe Gray and Mitchell were killed on Monday night. A dog was also found dead on the property. Surveillance video shows him at the home at the time of the killings. The image from a closed circuit camera shows a man carrying what appears to be a gun. One of the two victims was Devol’s sister and the other was a man friends say was the woman’s longtime boyfriend.

Devol worked for the town of Castle Rock for about 10 years as a plant mechanic with water department.

