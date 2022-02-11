SALINA, Kansas (CBS4) – Casey Devol, the man accused of killing two people in Douglas County earlier this week has waived extradition and will return to Colorado. He appeared before a judge in Saline County, Kansas, on Friday morning.
Devol, 29, was arrested in Salina, Kansas on Wednesday.
The two victims were 24-year-old Bryan Todd Gray and 32-year-old Jessica Ann Mitchell. Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said that Devol knew the two people. Investigators believe Gray and Mitchell were killed on Monday night. A dog was also found dead on the property. Surveillance video shows him at the home at the time of the killings. The image from a closed circuit camera shows a man carrying what appears to be a gun. One of the two victims was Devol’s sister and the other was a man friends say was the woman’s longtime boyfriend.
RELATED: Douglas County Double Murder Victims Identified As Bryan Gray and Jessica Mitchell
Devol worked for the town of Castle Rock for about 10 years as a plant mechanic with water department.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)