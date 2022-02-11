BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – The community and police officers lined the streets of Broomfield on Friday to pay their respects to Tom Deland, a former longtime police chief in Broomfield who died earlier this month.
The procession took place on the way to the Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, located at 900 West Midway Boulevard in Broomfield, on Friday afternoon.
Deland’s death on Feb. 1 was unexpected. He was a member of Broomfield’s police department for 37 years and served as its chief for 23. In the process he led the department “as it transformed from a small town operation to a large department serving both the City and County of Broomfield.”
Deland retired in 2014 but remained active in town affairs, including serving on the Broomfield Rotary. He leaves behind a wife, a son and a daughter.