(CBS4) — Erik Weihenmayer, a Coloradan known for being the first blind person to summit Mount Everest, is talking about a thrilling new adventure — with a superstar partner. Weihenmayer says he and Will Smith rappelled into an active volcano.
The incredible outing was part of National Geographic’s ‘Welcome to Earth’ series. Weihenmayer says it is about “education, opportunity, and breaking down barriers.”
“…as I learned from working with Will on the show, I was eager to push my comfort zone,” he wrote.
Weihenmayer lost his eyesight at the age of 13 to a degenerative disease. He moved to Colorado in the late 1990s.
Since climbing Mount Everest in 2001, he has continued his adventures and has made numerous high profile public speaking events.
In the summer of 2011 he competed in the reality TV show “Expedition Impossible” with his climbing guide Jeff Evans.
He is the author of “Touch the Top of the World: A Blind Man’s Journey to Climb Farther Than the Eye can See.”