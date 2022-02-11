Unsafe In Your Own Home? Gas Stoves Harmful To Health And Environment, Studies FindResearchers in Boulder and beyond are finding gas stoves can cause a host of health problems, particularly for kids, and are emitting harmful greenhouse gases, even when they're turned off.

Jefferson County Board Of Health Votes To End Indoor Mask Mandate At 11:59 P.M. FridayThe Jefferson County Board of Health voted during a public special meeting on Thursday afternoon to end their indoor mask mandates at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 11.

COVID In Colorado: Health Experts Urge Everyone To Get Vaccine, BoosterState health officials say not to rule out a COVID-19 booster in the future but that in the meantime, Colorado is making progress.

Create Healthy Body, Mind By Giving Yourself Some AttentionFebruary is the month of love, but what better way to celebrate than showing some love to yourself?

'We Are On The Decline, Not At The Bottom': Colorado Doctor Looks At Life Beyond Pandemic, But Expresses CautionDr. Jonathan Samet, Dean of the Colorado School of Public Health, is joining other researchers in exploring COVID beyond the pandemic but says it's still too soon to let our guard down.

Denver To Lift Face Mask Mandate In Schools, Child Care FacilitiesThe City and County of Denver is lifting its public health order requiring face coverings in schools and child care facilities later this month.