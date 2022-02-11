AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora early Friday morning shot and killed a man who was armed with a gun and knocking on doors of an apartment complex. It happened at 1325 North Idalia Court, and the man was described as being
Hispanic and in his 30s.
An Aurora police spokesman said numerous emergency calls from the complex to 911 came in at 4:38 a.m.
When police got there officers located the man and gave him commands in Spanish and English. The officers wound up firing at him. He died after being taken to the hospital.
The man who was killed was was wearing a black hoodie, and the callers to 911 were all described as being very concerned for their safety when he was roaming about in the complex.
The officers’ body cameras were on and in operation during the confrontation. The two who fired their weapons are being placed on administrative leave while an investigation into the officer-involved shooting takes place. The investigation will address the question of whether the man fired his gun at police.
The gun the man was carrying was located at the scene of the shooting.