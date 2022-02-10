(CBS4) – For the first time, a gray wolf born in Colorado has been collared. The GPS collar was fitted on a female pup on Wednesday.
The wolf was in the North Park region of northern Colorado, not far from Walden, when staff from a Colorado Parks and Wildlife-contracted company shot it with a tranquilizer dart from a helicopter. After that CPW staff put on the collar on the animal on the ground and gave it a health check in the process.
The pup is one of eight wolves known to be living in northern Colorado. The mother wolf has a collar on but it recently stopped transmitting. That’s what led CPW to the decision to collar the pup.
CPW Director Dan Prenzlow said in a prepared statement that “the second GPS collar in this pack will allow our biologists and wildlife managers to learn more about the behavior of these naturally migrating wolves.”
The wolf pup passed the health check.
Colorado wildlife officials say they are monitoring wolf activity in the state with several different processes and that they don’t check the movements of collared animals in real time. If anyone sees a wolf, there is a form CPW asks people to fill out to help them.