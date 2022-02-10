LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Loveland have arrested sexual assault suspect Reed Akeley Charron. Detectives are concerned there may be more victims who haven’t come forward.
Charron, 23, was arrested on Jan. 20 on a warrant related to a sexual assault in November 2021. The 25-year-old Loveland woman reported that Charron had sexually assaulted her at her home.
Prior to that incident, Charron had been arrested for an October 2021 sexual assault reported in Fort Collins. He was charged with sexual assault, a class three felony. He was out on bond when the Loveland assault allegedly occurred.
Charron remains in custody on charges of sexual assault, violation of bail bond, and third-degree assault.
Detectives are concerned there could be additional unreported incidents involving Charron. Anyone with additional information about this case or any other incident is urged to contact their local law enforcement agency or Detective Corey Richards with the Criminal Investigations Unit of the Loveland Police Department at 970-962-2274 or by email at Corey.Richards@cityofloveland.org.