DENVER (CBS4) – Integrate, a marketing software company, led by CEO Jeremy Bloom announced its first class of College Game Changers earlier this month. The College Game Changers are walk-ons who have been awarded Name Image and Likeness deals with the company.

“We created this program to give back to walk-ons,” said Bloom when he appeared on Xfinity Monday Live recently. “Walk-ons are some of the most incredible human beings out there. They pay for their school. They work two or three jobs to pay for their school. They’re built in our culture mold at Integrate.”

One of the recipients was Coloradan, and former University of Colorado football player, Nico Magri.

“It made me proud to be sponsored by Integrate. As a walk-on you don’t get as much recognition, and getting that really made me proud.”

Magri found out about the opportunity from his mom, Heidi Heineke.

“I’ve been following Jeremy forever, and really liked his story,” said Heineke. “I know in my heart, Nico can be that agent of change too, and he can help Jeremy Bloom and his mission and vision take all this to the next step.”

Magri double majored at the University of Colorado, graduating in just three years and is currently pursuing his master’s degree. He’s hoping that his NIL deal, and the College Game Changers program can open the door for other walk-ons to get NIL deals.

“I think it’s important that all walk-ons get an opportunity to get an NIL deal, no matter what sport they’re in. I know Jeremy Bloom has stressed this, he wants everybody to have a chance, all walk-ons all sports, and that’s something I’d like to see going forward.”

Other members of Integrate’s inaugural class of College Game Changers include Emma Winters, a freshman acrobatics and tumbling athlete at Gannon University; Levi Dorsey, a senior football player at North Carolina State; Meiko Pearson, a sophomore volleyball player at Missouri University Science & Technology; and Trey Hurlburt, a senior basketball player at the University Nevada, Las Vegas.