THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) — In-N-Out opened its newest Colorado location in Thornton on Thursday. It is located at 111 East 136th Avenue. It will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m., and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The company stated:
- The restaurant will employ approximately 80 In-N-Out Burger Associates with a starting wage of $17.00 per hour.
- There will be one drive-thru lane, indoor seating for 74 guests, and a covered patio with outdoor seating for 30 guests.
“Brietta Angel, who has been a veteran of In-N-Out for 24 years, will manage the Thornton restaurant,” company officials stated.
Additional locations in Aurora, Colorado Springs, Lone Tree, and Lakewood are already open.