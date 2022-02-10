CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)In-N-Out opened its newest Colorado location in Thornton on Thursday. It is located at 111 East 136th Avenue. It will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m., and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

(credit: Evan Semón/CBS)

The company stated:

  • The restaurant will employ approximately 80 In-N-Out Burger Associates with a starting wage of $17.00 per hour.
  • There will be one drive-thru lane, indoor seating for 74 guests, and a covered patio with outdoor seating for 30 guests.

“Brietta Angel, who has been a veteran of In-N-Out for 24 years, will manage the Thornton restaurant,” company officials stated.

Additional locations in Aurora, Colorado Springs, Lone Tree, and Lakewood are already open.

