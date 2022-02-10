DENVER (CBS4)– State lawmakers are considering a bill to oversee funeral homes that could result in tougher regulations for the industry. This comes after investigators in Eagle and Lake counties say they found unidentified bodies wrapped in blankets, an unrefrigerated corpse, and bags of unlabeled cremains at two funeral homes owned by Shannon Kent.
State regulators had received complaints of wrongdoing at the Montrose facility and those in Lake and Eagle counties but state law doesn’t them to enter a funeral home unless there are criminal charges.
Representatives Matt Soper and Dylan Roberts plan to change that.
Soper met with some of the families in Montrose County, “One thing that I heard over and over from the families is it was like a second death.”