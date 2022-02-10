CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police were involved in a shooting Wednesday night. Several law enforcement officers were seen in the area of Broncos Parkway and South Parker Road.

Police officials say a suspect is responsible for a crime spree in Aurora. That suspect has since been identified as Jose De Jesus Montoya Villa who was wanted for a deadly shooting at a church last week.

Officials say it started with shots fired on Dayton Street at around 3:40 p.m. There, a 26-year-old man was shot, but is expected to be okay.

It evolved to a carjacking at gunpoint and subsequent hit and run at 11th Avenue and Dayton Street.

Shortly after 4 p.m., police officials say a liquor store was robbed in the area, and then the suspect carjacked another vehicle near Interstate 225 and Parker Road at around 4:30 p.m.

“This is obviously someone who isn’t afraid to use his weapon,” said APD spokesman Matt Longshore.

#APDAlert: Officer Involved Shooting in the area of E Jamison Ave/ S Parker Rd. Suspect was shot and transported to hospital, condition unknown. No officers were injured. Large police presence. Follow here for updates. PIO is enroute. pic.twitter.com/DeLs6ljQzn — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) February 10, 2022

Then, officers spotted the vehicle near Broncos Parkway and Parker Road. They say the suspect was armed and police fired shots at Montoya Villa.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he has since died.

Aurora police say no officers were hurt.

APD Chief Vanessa Wilson shared her relief her officers are okay.

I am extremely relieved that my officers were not injured this evening. They stopped a dangerous criminal from further victimizing our community. https://t.co/dfcoUmESGI — Chief Vanessa Wilson (@APDChiefWilson) February 10, 2022

At least one Douglas County Sheriff’s vehicle was seen at the scene, but the sheriff’s office says this is not related to a double homicide in which they are searching for a suspect.