JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Jefferson County Board of Health voted during a public special meeting on Thursday afternoon to end their indoor mask mandates at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 11. This end to the mask mandate comes one week earlier than initially decided during a previous meeting.
At the special meeting, the board voted to rescind Public Health Order 21-006, which requires face masks in public indoor settings, including school and child care settings.
Jefferson County Board of Health posted on its website, While the Jefferson County PHO is set to expire on Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:59 p.m., any state or federal mask requirements will remain in place in the county – such as the federal requirement for all individuals to wear a mask when using public transportation and CDPHE’s Public Health Order 20-38, which requires unvaccinated individuals to wear masks in specific settings, including medical facilities (including long term care facilities), homeless shelters, prisons and jails. Additionally, individuals will still need to follow current CDPHE isolation and quarantine guidance, which includes wearing a mask for 5 days after the initial 5-day isolation period, when in indoor, public settings, including school settings. Any businesses or facilities that wish to require masks may continue to do so.