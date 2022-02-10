DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis is asking the state Legislature to approve millions of dollars in public safety measures that he says will make Colorado among the top 10 safest states. Right now, we’re number one for auto thefts, among the top five for repeat offenders, and we’re outpacing other states in violent crime.

Polis said the pandemic and economy may be contributing factors, but the Colorado Association of Police Chiefs, County Sheriffs of Colorado and Colorado Fraternal Order of Police say the governor and lawmakers are partly to blame.

“We’re meeting the challenge of rising crime head-on,” Polis said at a press conference on the West steps of the state Capitol Thursday.

He rolled out a package of bills that include $113 million for everything from crime prevention and intervention programs to school safety and domestic violence support. The biggest investment – $47 million – is in behavioral health.

“By refunding these truly needed services, behavioral health services, you will make our community safer,” said Rudy Gonzales, Executive Director of Servicios de La Raza.

The governor’s plan is supported by several community organizations.

“These funds can make truly make an impact on communities of color,” said Bishop Jerry Demmer, President of the Greater Metro Denver Ministerial Alliance.

But the state’s three largest law enforcement organizations were noticeably absent from the governor’s press conference. Only two sheriffs attended, a fact the governor dismissed.

“I think everybody is broadly supportive of this direction,” said Polis.

While it is true the organizations don’t oppose the new money, they say they can’t support reform that doesn’t include changes in policies, too.

The chiefs and sheriffs released letters saying, if the governor is serious about addressing crime, he will repeal laws he’s signed that they say “make crime prevention more difficult, and prioritize offenders over victims and public safety.”

Among them is a 2019 law that makes possession of 4 grams or less of most drugs, including fentanyl, a misdemeanor. Four grams of fentanyl, prosecutors say, equals 13,000 deadly doses.

In response to a question about the law, Polis said, “I strongly support additional criminal penalties to go after those who deal fentanyl.”

Since the misdemeanor drug law took effect, the number of fentanyl deaths in Denver alone has jumped from about 200 a year to 500 last year.

The chiefs and sheriffs organizations say a record number of retirements and resignations is also hurting public safety and they blame the sweeping police reform law passed two years ago.

Polis noted that his plan calls for $8 million for recruitment and retainment of law enforcement.

He also didn’t rule out bond reform, another priority of the law enforcement groups, “Like any bill, we’ll be open to looking at what it would do to public safety and reduce crime.”

A CBS4 investigation found thousands of violent repeat offenders are being released from Denver County Court on low or no bond.