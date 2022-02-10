DENVER, (CBS4)– A fundraiser is planned for the Denver Police Brotherhood Boxing program after a trailer filled with
boxing equipment was stolen last month. The trailer was stolen from the James Reed Memorial Gym in Denver.
Inside the trailer was everything the brotherhood needed to put on amateur boxing matches including a full-size portable boxing ring, the bell, judges’ chairs, medical equipment, uniforms, and boxing gloves.
If you have seen any of their gear, their trailer or know anything about the crime you are asked to call the Denver Police Department.
The Denver Police Brotherhood Boxing program is hosting a fundraiser with boxing inside the Town Center of Aurora. They hope to raise enough money to replace the trailer and equipment. The boxing gets underway at 1 p.m. Saturday.