DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Ballet’s 2022/23 season features five productions, including the premiere of a full-length ballet.
October – “Dracula”
November/December – “The Nutcracker”
February – “Lady of the Camellias”
March – “Cinderella”
April – “MasterWorks”
“La Dame aux Camélias” or “Lady of the Camellias” will be a premiere for Denver audiences. Based on an Alexandre Dumas novel, it tells the story of the tragic love between a young bourgeois and a courtesan suffering from consumption.
“We are exceedingly grateful to everyone who has supported Colorado Ballet this season and attended performances. Without the endless work and support of many, the Company would not be where we are today, and we want to take a moment to extend our gratitude to everyone who continues to make it possible,” said Artistic Director Gil Boggs, in a news release.
Tickets for the 2022/23 season will go on sale in the spring of 2022.