(CBS4) – The following is a list of Black-owned businesses in Denver that people can support during the month of February — Black History Month.
Food/Drink:
Welton Street Café – https://weltonstreetcafe.com/
Axum Restaurant – axum-restaurant.com
MBP – https://www.mbpdenver.com/
MyKings Ice Cream – mykingsicecream.com
Coffee at the Point – https://www.coffeeatthepoint.com/
Hot-Chick-a-Latte hotchickalatte.com
Federal Coffee – coffeeatfederal.com
Flick of the Whisk Cakes – https://www.flickofthewhiskcakes.com/
Hogshead 54 Brewery – hogshead54.com
Walia Creamery – waliacreamery.com
TeaLee’s Tea Co. – tealeesdenver.com
Whittier Café – https://whittiercafe.com/
Nel’s BBQ & More Food Truck – https://nel-s-bbq-and-more.ueniweb.com/
Genna Rae’s – https://gennaraeswings.com/
Sweet Sweetz – sweetsweetz.com
Smith + Canon Ice Cream Co. – https://smithcanon-ice-cream-co.business.site/
Little Sistas Treats – https://www.littlesistastreats.com/
Gourmet d’Afrique – https://www.instagram.com/gourmetdafrique/
The Donut (Centennial) thedonutdenver.com
Jessie’s Smokin’ NOLA LLC (Centennial) – smokinnola.com
Mrs. Davenport’s Sweet Potato Pies (Commerce City) oldfashionedsweetpotatopie.com
HiRa Cafe & Patisserie (Aurora) – https://www.facebook.com/HiRaCafe1
Mango House (Aurora) – restaurantji.com/co/aurora/mango-house-/
Endless Grind Coffee (Aurora) – endlessgrindcoffee.com/
EmNet Organics (Aurora) – emnetorganics.com
Ras Kassa’s (Lafayette) – raskassas.com
Date Nite Boar Box (Louisville) – whistlingboar.com
Mateo (Boulder) – mateorestaurant.com
Susan’s Samosas (Boulder) – susansamosas.com
Retail & Services:
ICONI Activewear – https://iconileggings.com/
Tween Boutique – https://www.tweenboutique.shop/
Bloom & Noosh – https://www.bloomandnoosh.com/
Black + Blossomed – https://black-and-blossomed.com/
The Black Pineapple – https://theblackpineappleco.com/
ILA Gallery – ilaartgallery.com
Lawrence and Larimer Clothing + Supply Co. – lawrenceandlarimer.com
Shop at MATTER – shopatmatter.com
Jeffrey B Jewelers – https://jefferyb.com/
Styled by Kiri – https://www.styledbykiri.com/about
Son and Pop Bow Tie Shop – https://www.sonandpopbowtieshop.com/
Yarn Shoppe Denver – https://yarnshoppedenver.com/
False Ego – https://falseego.eco/
Beauty:
Body & Soul – http://www.denversalonandspa.com/Body-Soul-Salon-and-Day-Spa-Services.htm
The Hair & Image Studio – http://thehairandimagestudio.com/
More Than Curly Salon – https://morethancurly.com/
Park Hill Barbers – https://www.facebook.com/Park-Hill-Barbers-565772386781451/
Bryant of New York – https://bryantofnewyork.com/
Black Travel Box – theblacktravelbox.com
Wrights Barber Shop – https://www.facebook.com/Wrights-Barber-Shop-119435261575271/
Bridgette Black Esthetics + Artistry – https://www.bridgetteblack.com/
The Brow Snob – https://thebrowsnob.com/
Nails With Ashleigh – https://www.instagram.com/nailswithashleigh/
BodyLove by Tal – https://bodylovebytal.com/
Health:
Mayfair Vison Clinic – https://visionsource-mayfairvisionclinic.com/
Curious Sunshine – https://www.curioussunshine.com/
Octeavias – https://store.octeavias.com/
Luna Vibrations – https://www.lunavibrations.com/
Heavy Elbow BodyWork – https://www.heavyelbowbodywork.com/index.html
Ageless Aesthetics – https://agelessaestheticsmedspa.com/
Evans Counseling – https://evanscounselingdenver.com/
Harmon Physical Therapy – https://www.harmonpt.com/
Palmercare Chiropractic Lakewood – https://www.facebook.com/PalmercareLakewood/
Luna Massage and Wellness – https://www.lunamassageandwellness.com/
Fitness:
Bodies by Perseverance – https://www.mybbp.com/
Tao of Boxing – https://taoofboxing.com/
Dynamic Fitness Co. – https://www.dynamicfitness.co/
Cole Fusion Fitness – http://colefusionfitness.com/
Urban Sanctuary – https://usdenver.com/
Dubwise Yoga – https://dubwiseyoga.com/#/
Miss Rachael’s Dance – https://www.missrachaelsdance.com/
Fit & Nu – https://fitandnu.com/
North West Arvada Fit Body Bootcamp – https://fitbodybootcamp.com/10451-northwest-arvada-co/
Naturally Defined Fitness, Nutrition & Wellness Services – https://www.facebook.com/NaturallyDefinedFitness/
Art/Entertainment/Creative Services:
Sweetest Sound Studios – https://sweetestsoundstudios.com/
Narkita Gold – https://narkita.com/
Adonye Jaja Photography – https://www.adonyejaja.com/
Flor Blake – https://www.florblakephoto.com/
Norwood Foto – https://norwoodfoto.com/
No Credits Productions, LLC – https://www.nocredits.com/
Black Sock Productions – https://www.blacksockproductions.com/
Afro Triangle Designs – https://afrotriangledesigns.com/
Thomas “Detour” Evans – https://www.iamdetour.com/
Jitterbug Art Studio – https://www.jitterbugart.com/
Professional Services:
The Equity Project – https://theequityprojectllc.com/
Gomez Howard Group – https://www.gomezhowardgroup.com/
Baker Oliver Simpson Law – https://www.boslawcolorado.com/
Burgess Services – https://www.newburgess.com/
Denmon Realty – http://www.denmonrealty.com/
The Real Estate Ladies – https://www.therealestateladies.com/
Central Park Mortgage – https://www.wickerparkmortgage.com/
Johnson Law Group – https://www.johnsonlgroup.com/attorneys/
Alloi Progress Incubator Inc – https://alloi.org/
SB Advocates – https://www.sbadvocates.co/
Other Services:
Tower Road Animal Hospital – http://towervet.com/
TJ Weddings, Events & Design – https://tjevents.org/
Kids Dream Party – https://www.kidsdreamparty.com/
Dream Power Washing – https://www.facebook.com/dreampowerwash/
Dave’s Lock & Key CO – https://www.facebook.com/daveslockandkey/
Around the Clock Movers – https://www.aroundtheclockmovers303.com/
Keep It Moving Logistics – https://keepitmovelogistics.com/
Vignette Landscape Design – https://www.vignettelandscapedesign.com/about-me/
LEF Electrical Technology – https://lefelectrical.com/
London Fog Chimney Service – https://londonfogchimneyclean.com/
Other Resources:
Colorado Black Chamber of Commerce – https://www.coloradoblackchamber.org/about
DenverBlackPages.org – https://denverblackpages.com/
Minority Business Office Business Directory – https://oedit.colorado.gov/minority-owned-businesses
LINK: Elevating Black Voices Section
If you have a suggestion for a business that should be added to this list, please email website@cbsdenver.com.