DENVER (CBS4)– The Ruby Hill Rail Yard is open for the season. The free urban ski and snowboard park creatures 10 rails and boxes for varying configurations and skill levels.
After weeks of dry, warm weather, cold temperatures and snow have allowed for the park to open. Winter Park Resort provides snow guns for snowmaking at the park located off South Platte River Drive and West Florida Avenue.
Beginning Feb. 17, Denver Parks and Recreation will provide free rental equipment including snowboards, boots and helmets on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
On Feb. 19, a free community event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. will feature games, music and food along with a youth jam competition for all skill levels. Visit denvergov.org/OutdoorRec for final details. The park has been closed for the past year due to COVID-19 precautions.
The rail yard is open every day during regular park hours from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. and is lighted every day from dusk until 9 p.m. Ruby Hill Rail Yard is free to the public.
The rail yard was created in 2007 as a joint effort between Denver Parks and Recreation and Winter Park Resort to offer a winter sport experience in an urban setting. More than 25 volunteers work each season to make the rail yard possible.