CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado Rapids News, Commerce City News

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Rapids winger Braian Galván will miss the entire Major League Soccer season following surgery to repair a torn right ACL. The 21-year-old Argentine also had damage repaired to his medial and lateral meniscus, the team said Wednesday. Rehabilitation is expected to last nine months.

COMMERCE CITY, CO – JULY 07: Rapids Midfielder Braian Galván (52) passes across the field during a Major League Soccer match between Minnesota United FC and Colorado Rapids on July 7,2021 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, CO. (Photo by Kamp Fender/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Galván joined the Rapids midway through the 2020 season on a free transfer from Argentina’s Atlético Colón. He has three goals in 35 appearances in all competitions, including two goals in 25 league matches last year.

COMMERCE CITY, CO – JULY 07: Rapids Midfielder Braian Galván (52) shoots to score during a Major League Soccer match between Minnesota United FC and Colorado Rapids on July 7,2021 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, CO. (Photo by Kamp Fender/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

em>(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)