DENVER(CBS)- Our weak mid-weak front is pushing through Colorado. There will be a very small chance for a few light rain showers and brief overnight flurries for a few isolated spots. No accumulation is expected from the little bit of moisture that does fall.

Thursday will clear out over most of the state with one exception. The northern mountains may see a few isolated light flurries here and there during the day with very little accumulation.

The next big thing is a stronger cold front coming in on Friday. This should get some upslope going for Friday afternoon into Friday night. This will be another quick mover and snow amounts will be light.

At this time accumulation amounts may be around a trace to an inch in the Denver metro area with 1 to 3 inches possible west of I-25 into the foothills.

Skies clear out and a warming trend gets going over the weekend that may get the Denver metro area to near 60 for Valentine’s Day Monday!