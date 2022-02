Lack Of Reimbursement Forces Colorado Pharmacy To Not Offer Antiviral COVID Pill PaxlovidA new, antiviral pill for treating COVID-19 could play a key part in moving past the pandemic, but some pharmacists won't carry it.

'Because Of You': Woman Who Suffered Traumatic Brain Injury Meets Lifesaving Denver Health Trauma TeamA woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury last fall returned to Denver Health with her husband to thank those involved in every step of her journey.

Dawn Comstock Resigns From Jefferson County Public Health As Executive DirectorExecutive Director of the Jefferson County Board of Health, Dawn Comstock, announced her resignation.

Colorado Doctor: More 'Minority Primary Caregivers' Can Help Health Care Inequities Facing Black CommunitiesA number of health issues are more prevalent in the Black community.

2 Colorado Patients With High BMIs Receive Successful Robotic Kidney TransplantsUCHealth Transplant doctor wants to 'help patients who have been told they are not surgical candidates have an opportunity to live a longer, better life.'

COVID In Colorado: Middle School Students Join Experts In Mask StudyResearchers at the Colorado School of Public Health are investing resources their energy into Colorado schools where they hope a new COVID study will not only result in safer hallways, but a larger impact when it comes to detection of respiratory illnesses across the world.