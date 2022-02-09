DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police continue investigating a deadly hit-and-run that claimed the life of Joaquin Romero. The 35-year-old boxing coach was killed on Sunday morning by a hit-and-run driver.
On Monday, someone called detectives saying they saw the suspect vehicle. The driver had led officers on a chase and is accused of crashing into a police vehicle.
Omar Delgado, 23, is in police custody on investigation of motor vehicle theft and vehicular eluding. Police have not connected him to the deadly hit-and-run.
UPDATE: A vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle has been located and investigators are checking to determine if this vehicle was involved in the crash. https://t.co/DmsmIgWIVt
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 8, 2022
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.