DENVER (CBS4) – NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell met with reporters on Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. Among the many topics discussed was the future of the Denver Broncos ownership.

“We would love to see a diverse owner of the team,” said Goodell. “Whether that’s a person of color, or a female or a Black man, we think that would be a really positive step for us, and something that we’ve encouraged.”

His comments come days after the Broncos, President of Football Operations John Elway and President/CEO Joe Ellis were named in a lawsuit filed by Brian Flores. He claims unfair hiring practices by the NFL and alleges Elway and Ellis didn’t take a head coaching job interview with him seriously.

Elway claimed Flores’ statements about that meeting — that his interview was a sham and only conducted to satisfy the NFL’s Rooney Rule — were “subjective, hurtful and just plain wrong.”

In its statement, the NFL said it will defend “against these claims, which are without merit.”

“We’ll be very clear, and we have already with the Broncos, that is something that we certainly would seek to have in the ownership group, and we’ll certainly try to encourage that as the process goes along,” Goodell said.

The Broncos officially announced they were for sale last week.

“There is no timetable. The Denver Broncos are selling the team, not the NFL,” said Goodell in terms of when the team might be sold. “I would expect it would happen before the start of next season.”

CBS4 confirms media mogul and former comedian Byron Allen is preparing a bid for the team.

“We have met with Byron a couple of times,” said Goodell when asked about Allen’s interest. “He is not the only individual that’s interested in buying an NFL team who is Black. We have worked hard to make sure as many candidates possible and put them in position to succeed.”

The Broncos are expected to sell for four billion dollars, which would be most expensive sale for a sports franchise in North American history.