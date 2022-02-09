DENVER (CBS4)– The City and County of Denver is lifting its public health order requiring face coverings in schools and child care facilities later this month. Face masks will no longer be required once the mask mandate is lifted t 11:59 p.m. Feb. 25.

This comes after the City of Denver allowed its indoor mask mandate to expire at midnight Feb. 3.

According to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, the move was made due to a significant drop in COVID-19 cases in Denver and the metro area. In Denver, nearly 80% of people ages 5 and older are vaccinated and more than 40% have received their booster shot.

Denver Public Schools issued a statement that masks are still required in all school settings through the end of the day Feb. 25. On Feb. 28, a Monday, DPS said that “masks will no longer be required but will be strongly recommended for all students, staff, and visitors across DPS.”

“I want to thank all the students, teachers and staff who have done the right thing to protect themselves and one another from COVID-19 by following public health orders and getting vaccinated,” said Mayor Michael B. Hancock in a statement. “Based on the current data, and the efforts of our residents, this is a step we can take at this time. We are supportive of any additional measures our schools put in place, as needed, to continue in-person learning.”

“We are so thankful to our community for their partnership in following the guidance of our health partners throughout the pandemic,” said Dr. Alex Marrero, Superintendent of Denver Public Schools, in a statement. “We continue to work closely with DDPHE and Denver Health and to be guided by their expertise. And we will continue to strongly encourage the use of masks in our schools. This DDPHE decision to end the public health order on Feb. 25 is based on high rates of immunity in our community and lower rates of severe disease.”

Denver said that face coverings are still strongly recommended for those who are unvaccinated or immunocompromised. For those who are vaccinated, face coverings can provide an extra layer of protection, “particularly in crowded indoor spaces.”

“With the current decline in severe cases and the high rates of immunity that we’re seeing, it is safe to lift the school mask mandate at this time,” said Dr. Sterling McLaren, Denver’s chief medical officer in a statement. “The best way to protect children is to make sure they stay up to date with their vaccinations and ensure that the adults around them are vaccinated as well.”

According to the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment, work continues with the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment on outbreak, quarantine and isolation guidance for schools. The agencies expect to release more information on that in the next week.

“At this time, we believe lifting the face covering mandate is the right thing for students,” said Bob McDonald, DDPHE executive director in a statement. “DDPHE will continue to closely monitor the situation in schools and childcare facilities and act accordingly if any changes with COVID-19 take place.”

Federal guidance mandates that face coverings are required on public transportation, including airplanes, buses, trains, taxis, and rideshares. Additionally, the CDPHE requires face coverings for unvaccinated and those not fully vaccinated staff, residents, and visitors in jails, homeless shelters and emergency medical and other health care settings.

Additional Information: Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order four free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests through the Department of Health & Human Service’s website. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days. Those who require assistance with ordering tests should call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489).