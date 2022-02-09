Tracking A Couple Of Weak StormsWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

2 hours ago

Colorado Lawmakers Will Introduce 10 New Wildfire Prevention BillsAfter the Marshall fire lawmakers are introducing ten new wildfire prevention bills.

3 hours ago

Table Mesa King Soopers Re-Opens After Extensive RenovationsThe reopening is a step in helping the community heal after the tragic shooting that took place at the store in March of 2021.

3 hours ago

Summit County Nonprofit Hopes Expansion Of Overnight Parking Program Can Help Amid Housing CrisisTen people are currently allowed to stay overnight at the Agape Outpost Church parking lot in Breckenridge, and it's almost full every night with people sleeping in their cars with nowhere else to stay.

3 hours ago

Colorado Mom Kelly Turner Who Abused Her 7-Year-Old Daughter To Death Faces SentencingOn Wednesday in a courtroom in Denver, Turner will be sentenced after pleading guilty last month to child abuse resulting in death, charitable fraud and theft between $100,000 and $1 million, according to prosecutors.

3 hours ago

Denver To Lift Face Mask Mandate In Schools, Child Care FacilitiesThe City and County of Denver is lifting its public health order requiring face coverings in schools and child care facilities later this month. Face masks will no longer be required once the mask mandate is lifted t 11:59 p.m. Feb. 25.

3 hours ago