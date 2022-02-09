CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday night announced they arrested a man wanted for a double killing near Franktown that happened late Monday or early Tuesday. Casey Michael Devol, 29, was taken into custody in Salina, Kansas with the help of state and local officials.

He’s being held in Kansas to await extradition to Colorado to face charges.

One of the two victims was Devol’s sister; the other, a man friends say was the woman’s longtime boyfriend.

Sheriff Tony Spurlock says a man looking for the victims found the bodies at around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 at a ranch in the 2100 block of South Russellville Road outside Franktown. The two, both in their 30s were found shot to death in a garage. A dog was also found dead on the property.

“This is the individual that we believe is seen in a video that was taken from the property in the early morning hours,” said Spurlock as he went over what led investigators to Devol. The image from a closed circuit camera shows a man carrying what appears to be a gun.

Law officers converged on Devol’s property in the southeast corner of Douglas County with a warrant Wednesday.

“Deputies were there, SWAT teams were there earlier today. He was not at that residence,” said Spurlock. Devol worked for the town of Castle Rock as a plant mechanic with water department.

He’d been employed by the town for about 10 years. A spokeswoman declined to discuss his employment history, being a personnel matter.

Wednesday afternoon the sheriff’s office put out a call for help in finding Devol in his gold 2001 Ford F-250. Wednesday night he was found in Salina, 400 miles east. Investigators are not revealing what led them to Salina.

The identities of the two killed will not likely be made official until Thursday. Spurlock says they were shot, but he did not know yet what the motive for the killings might be.