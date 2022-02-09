BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Table Mesa King Soopers in Boulder is open again for the first time since a gunman killed 10 people there. A ceremony to celebrate the reopening started with a moment of silence for the victims, but the event was more celebratory than somber.

It was a homecoming, King Soopers said, complete with the University of Colorado’s marching band and the Denver Broncos cheerleaders.

Some people cheered, others cried, and Store Manager Sherry Bosman simply asked for peace.

“I’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time,” she said as she fought back tears.

Bosman thanked everyone from the officers who saved their lives to the therapists that helped put them back together. “And most of all my employees from store 33.”

The Boulder community too thanked employees, forming a tunnel for them to walk through as they returned to work.

“We’ve been through a lot together,” said King Soopers President Joe Kelley. He called the reopening a milestone in a healing journey. “Today you, we, get to return home.”

Their home has a new look and yet what happened here will always be a part of it.

“As we move forward we’re carrying those lost with us,” said Gov. Jared Polis.

King Soopers Regional Director of Public Affairs Kelli McGannon said the future of the store depends on the community.

“It’s the people who will restore the heartbeat to what was lost.”

For customers, the reopening was a chance to reclaim part of their community.

“You feel like part of something bigger than just going to store to buy food,” said one shopper.

“I’m hoping it’s going to add some normalcy,” said another.

While new stores come with a ribbon cutting, the new beginning came with a ribbon tying.

Employees tied two ribbons together and King Soopers said the knot signified the “strength, unity and unbreakable spirit” of the store and the community.

Store Manager Bosman said they are more than “Boulder Strong”, “We’re stronger than ever.”

The community’s strength tested not only by a mass shooting last year but by a massive wildfire. King Soopers made a $500-thousand dollar donation to Community Foundation Boulder County, which has set up a fund for Marshall Fire victims.

The grocery chain will also create a memorial in the store parking lot that will include ten trees for each of the ten victims.