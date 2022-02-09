DENVER (CBS4) – Two newscasters on CBS4 stand out from the competition in Denver when it comes to their signature hairstyles. Westword recognized reporter Makenzie O’Keefe and First Alert Meteorologist Chris Spears in its annual “Best Hair on Denver TV Personalities” list.

Makenzie, who was born and raised here in Colorado, has large locks rivaling anything from the southern states. In addition to being able to write, shoot, edit and present her reports, she manages to achieve full volume and perfectly controlled curls — long before most people even pour their first cup of coffee.

“A mainstay on CBS4 Denver’s highly watchable morning-news roundup, O’Keefe, who handles traffic duties, delivers special reports and more, has so much hair that it could probably be measured by the acre. How she’s able to tame the tangles every weekday before sunrise is among the great mysteries of our age, and an inspiration to those of us with far less to work with,” Westword notes.

Makenzie joined CBS4 in September of 2017 as a multi-media journalist for CBS4 This Morning. You can find her every morning in-studio, anchoring topical news segments and providing traffic updates. She is also the morning to mid-day anchor on CBS4’s 24-hour streaming channel CBS News Colorado.

Chris, on the other hand, is notable on this list for his austere look. What he lacks in substance, he makes up for in smooth, shaven, shine. As Westword pointed out, his unvarnished look is complimented by his perfectly manicured eyebrows.

“…don’t overlook those eyebrows. But Spears demonstrates that one way to have a great ‘do is to do without one entirely. His clean look definitely shines, and not just because of the reflection from TV studio lights.”

Spears said he did have baby fine, light blonde hair between the ages of 3 and 17, which led to the nick name “Cotton Top. ”

Sadly, his beautiful locks started to fade away… and he even got a perm during 7th grade in an effort to make it look like he had more hair than he really did.

It took a while, but Chris says he grew to love his bald head eventually, and says God probably didn’t give him a full head of hair because he’d “be vain and always carry a mirror and hair spray!”

Spears joined CBS4 as a weather producer in March 2014 and can be seen forecasting the weather on weekend mornings and from the field in the First Alert Weather Tracker. He also coordinates CBS4’s Weather Watchers program.

While Makenzie and Chris have this category locked down for this year, they face some impressive new challengers on the home team for the next round of the competition:

Meet reporter Marissa Armas from Denver…

and reporter Shawna Khalafi from Englewood…

and Mountain Newsroom Reporter Spencer Wilson from Littleton!

Meet the entire CBS4 team here.