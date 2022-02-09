Rapids Winger Galván Has Knee Surgery, To Miss MLS SeasonColorado Rapids winger Braian Galván will miss the entire Major League Soccer season following surgery to repair a torn right ACL.

Nuggets Rookie Bones Hyland Was Once Encouraged By Will Barton, Who Told Him 'You Gonna Be Nice'Bones Hyland from the Denver Nuggets has been turning heads around the NBA this year, and he's not taking any of the attention he's been getting for granted.

Goodell On Broncos Ownership: 'Would Love To See A Diverse Owner'Among the many topics discussed was the future of the Denver Broncos ownership.

Media Mogul Byron Allen Preparing A Bid For The Denver BroncosMedia mogul and former comedian Byron Allen is preparing a bid for the Denver Broncos, a spokesperson for his company confirms to CBS4.

Broncos Andrew Beck Wins NFL's Salute To Service AwardDenver Broncos tight end Andrew Beck has won the NFL's Salute to Service award.

Early End To Mikaela Shiffrin's 2nd Olympic Race Highlights Pressure On AthletesTwo-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin's second race at the Beijing Games was over even more quickly than her first.