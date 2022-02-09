CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police were involved in a shooting Wednesday night. Several law enforcement officers were seen in the area of Broncos Parkway and South Parker Road.
#APDAlert: Officer Involved Shooting in the area of E Jamison Ave/ S Parker Rd. Suspect was shot and transported to hospital, condition unknown. No officers were injured. Large police presence. Follow here for updates. PIO is enroute. pic.twitter.com/DeLs6ljQzn
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) February 10, 2022
Aurora police say no officers were hurt. The suspect was shot and taken to the hospital.
At least one Douglas County Sheriff’s vehicle was seen at the scene, but the sheriff’s office says this is not related to a double homicide in which they are searching for a suspect.
It’s not clear what preceded the shooting.