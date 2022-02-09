CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police were involved in a shooting Wednesday night. Several law enforcement officers were seen in the area of Broncos Parkway and South Parker Road.

(credit: CBS)

Aurora police say no officers were hurt. The suspect was shot and taken to the hospital.

(credit: CBS)

At least one Douglas County Sheriff’s vehicle was seen at the scene, but the sheriff’s office says this is not related to a double homicide in which they are searching for a suspect.

It’s not clear what preceded the shooting.

