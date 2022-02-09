GREELEY, COLO (CBS4) – If you’re confused and need help filing your taxes, Aims Community College is here to help with its free Tax Help Colorado program in its 14th year.
IRS-certified students and community volunteers can help taxpayers prepare and electronically file their federal and state tax returns. Taxpayers who earn up to $58,000 gross annually are eligible. The program has grown to help 1,500 people per year.
Aims is offering the program at its campuses in Greeley, Fort Lupton and Loveland.
Anyone on campus has to follow safety protocols including wearing a mask and answering COVOD-related questions.