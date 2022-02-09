ELDORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Boulder County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a 77-year-old woman was found dead after investigators responded to the report she hit a tree on a ski run at Eldora Mountain Ski Resort Tuesday afternoon.
According to the sheriff’s office press release, close to 2:30 p.m., a call was received about the woman, who was reported to be neither conscious nor breathing after colliding with a tree on the Muleshoe Run.
Members with Eldora Ski Patrol, Nederland Fire Department, LifeLine Air Ambulance and American Medical Response all responded and attempted life-saving measures on the 77-year-old, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman’s death is not being considered suspicious, but the sheriff’s office and Boulder County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate. The coroner will will determine the cause and manner of death, as well as the identity of the woman.