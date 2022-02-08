ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Yuri Dudik has been identified as the suspect who ran over an Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputy and then attacked others with a fishing hook. Dudik, 31, remains in custody and may be facing several charges stemming from the incident on Monday night.
Officials say Dudik ran over the deputy near University Boulevard and Orchard Road on Monday night before he attacked other deputies with a fishing hook.
Deputies responded to a home on Caley Avenue after a resident said they did not want the suspect, later identified as Dudik, inside their home. Dudik was a guest, although specific details about the relation are not clear.
The resident says Dudik was acting strange and tried to remove him when he sprayed pepper spray in the air.
Deputies arrived and say Dudik sped toward one of them and ran over the deputy while other deputies chased him. That’s when deputies used a “termination technique” to stop the vehicle before Dudik hit a tree and stopped about 50 feet away.
When deputies went to arrest Dudik, he fought them with a fishing hook. Some deputies suffered minor injuries, but are expected to be okay.
Dudik was tased multiple times. Authorities say the suspect had a dog with him, but the dog was detained with a K9 officer.
The injured deputy was taken to the hospital and is in good condition. He suffered some type of leg injury.