ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies are okay after one was run over and another was attacked by man using a fish hook. The incident began at a house on Caley Avenue near University Boulevard with a person who wouldn’t leave.

It got worse. He bit one of the residents according to an arrest document, released pepper spray inside then got in a car as a deputy arrived.

Deputy John Bartmann of the Arapahoe County Sheriff Office picked up the narrative, “(He) accelerated towards that deputy, struck him and actually ran over the deputy.”

Bartmann said there were tire marks on the deputy’s trousers.

The unwelcome guest was identified as 30-year-old Yuri Dudik who has a history of drug related arrests. This one took place after a wild chase through the neighborhood after a Toyota Prius.

Troy Hayes was across the street at his son’s home.

“There was a cruiser parked this way that had crashed into the car, and there was another parked car in front of it, and it looked like they rammed into it,” he said.

A tree belonging to Sue Bowser helped stop the suspect.

“And I heard, ‘put your hands up, put your hands up, put your hands up, I’m telling you to put your hands up,'” she told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger. “All of a sudden I heard a couple pops, and I thought ‘oh my god somebody’s been shot.’ I found later that they tased him.”

Carl Holz parked his car on the wrong side of the street, and it got caught in the action.

“My car is the one that stopped the Prius I guess.”

When it was all over Dudik was under arrest for a long list of charges ranging from assault on a police officer to dui to resisting arrest which included an attack on a second deputy with a fishing hook.