(CBS4) — AEG Presents is organizing a virtual concert to benefit the victims of the Marshall Fire in Boulder County.
“Buy a ticket to support those who are impacted by the devastating wildfires in Colorado,” organizers stated.
“The pre-recorded concert will feature more than 15 Colorado-based artists and popular national musical acts performing.”
Performers include Brittany Howard, Dave Matthews, Nathaniel Rateliff, Steve Miller, Big Head Todd and the Monsters, The String Cheese Incident, Leftover Salmon, and more — with additional artists to be announced soon.
The pre-recorded concert will air Monday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. MST. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, Feb. 9.
For more information and to buy tickets, click here.