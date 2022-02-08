DENVER (CBS4) – As the state and federal governments pump billions of new dollars into the Colorado Department of Transportation, a State Senator is pushing for more oversight of that money.
Sen. Ray Scott introduced four bills to, among other things, create a board of outside experts to select contractors for CDOT projects.
CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd reported last November on how CDOT has chosen two out-of-state contractors for most of its big projects in recent years. The agency is now the subject of a state audit.
Scott also has a bill that would allow voters to elect transportation commissioners instead of the governor appointing them.
Under the bill, there would be commissioners from each of the seven congressional districts.
“What we just want is equal representation and allow the people to vote on their transportation department and what the needs are for their community,” said Scott.
He has also introduced a bills to change how CDOT resolves disputes with contractors and to create more transparency in CDOT’s budget.