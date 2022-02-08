DENVER (CBS4) – Manager Bud Black and the Colorado Rockies have agreed on a one-year contract extension through the 2023 season.
Black, who has spent 5 seasons with the team, will now coach at least 7. That would put him only behind Clint Hurdle (eight seasons) as the longest tenured Rockies manager.
Currently Black holds a 349-359 as the Rockies manager and has the 3rd most wins in franchise history. Hurdle leads the way with 534 victories followed by Don Baylor who has 440.
Black was a finalist for National League Manager of the Year in 2017 and 2018 after leading the Rockies to back-to back-postseason appearances for the first time in club history.